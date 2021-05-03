Probationary officer terminated in connection with drag race that totaled 2 DC patrol vehicles, police say

One of the officers authorities say was involved in a drag race that totaled two D.C. patrol vehicles has been fired.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In a press conference on Monday, acting Chief Robert Contee confirmed that a probationary officer was terminated last week in connection with the incident.

"The other individuals that are involved are part of the internal affairs investigation that will be going over to the Office of the Attorney General for their judicial review to make a determination on what the next steps will be - if there will be any charges that come out of this investigation," Contee said.

OFFICERS HAVE NOT BEEN ISSUED TICKETS IN ALLEGED DRAG RACING INCIDENT

"Obviously those types of things are unacceptable, they're embarrassing," Contee continued. "It's not something that we tolerate. It's certainly something that I would not tolerate as the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Advertisement

The crash happened last month near Anacostia Avenue and Polk Street, Northeast, where sources tell FOX 5 the patrol cars were going at least 60 mph where the speed limit is 25 mph.