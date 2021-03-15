2 children, 2 adults transported after townhouse fire in Clinton

An early morning fire in Prince George's County sent two children and two adults to the hospital.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

The fire was reported around 3:37 a.m. Monday in a townhouse in the 5500 block of E. Boniwood Turn in Clinton.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department / @PGFDNews

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department / @PGFDNews

Advertisement

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department / @PGFDNews

Officials say when firefighters arrived they found fire on all three floors of the home. The residents were able to get out themselves and crews helped evacuate residents from three neighboring houses where the fire had spread.

A total of 16 people were displaced from the four homes. A cause for the fire is still under investigation.