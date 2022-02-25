2 children, 1 adult struck in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - One adult and two children were struck in Rockville on Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.
The collision happened Friday at Gaither Road and Piccard Drive. Three pedestrians were hit, including one adult and two children in a stroller.
All three are being transported. Police are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.