2 charged after man found shot to death in Prince George's County woods

Two suspects were arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Adelphi, police say.

The suspects are 24-year-old Jimmy Hernandez-Morales and 27-year-old William Jaminton Pavon-Mancock of Silver Spring.

They are accused of the murder of 35-year-old Carlos Alberto Ortiz of Silver Spring.

According to police, around 4 p.m. on Sept.14, officers responded to the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Ortiz in a wooded area with at least seven gunshot wounds to his chest, back and arm. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the next day, a witness came forward with details on the shooting. The witness said they were in a homeless tent in the woods when Ortiz and the suspect, known as "Catrachito" got into an argument.

The witness said "Catrachito" pulled out an Uzi-style weapon and fired multiple shots at Ortiz as he lay on the ground.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that Pavon-Mancock was "Catrachito" and said that he and Ortiz were known to each other.

According to an affidavit, Hernandez-Morales was also present at the time of the shooting and provided Pavon-Mancock with the gun used in the shooting. Hernandez-Morales then allegedly buried the gun in a field before going back to get it about a week ago.

Hernandez-Morales and Pavon-Mancock are both charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges. They are in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512.