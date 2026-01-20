2 bills addressing data center development introduced in Montgomery County

The data‑center debate is coming to Montgomery County with two competing bills aimed at regulating how and where the facilities can be built.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports the County Council began its hearing Tuesday as members formally introduced both measures.

The first proposal, Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 26-01, comes from Council President Natali Fani‑González and three co‑sponsors.

The bill would establish what they call "commonsense and science-based siting standards" for data centers. It adds a 500‑foot setback for any facility bordering residential zones, requires proof that operations comply with the county’s noise ordinance, requires low‑emission diesel backup generators, and seeks to ensure data centers do not harm environmentally sensitive, recreational, or underserved areas.

Montgomery County Council

The second measure, Bill 4‑26, introduced by Councilmember Evan Glass, would create a task force to study the impacts of data‑center development. The bill would also require the task force to issue a report, recommend zoning or regulatory changes, and refine the county’s definition of a data center.

Glass told FOX 5 the county has never held a community meeting or created a policy framework for data centers, and he hopes to avoid the kind of protests and neighborhood battles seen across Northern Virginia.

He noted that while Maryland has several small data centers, none approach the scale of Data Center Alley in Ashburn.