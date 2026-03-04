Beloved elderly couple dies in car crash

A couple married for 70 years died last week after a car accident, according to the Thurmont Senior Center.

What we know:

Kenneth and Marilyn Oland died last week of injuries from a car accident last week, said the senior center.

The pair had been married since 1955, and moved to Thurmond in 1963.

What they're saying:

"To those of us here at the Senior Center, they were simply quite a pair. You rarely saw one without the other, and that was no accident, they were two people who genuinely chose each other, every single day. In the end, even in their passing, they were not apart for long. They were a living reminder of what lasting love looks like, and we were blessed to witness it," said the senior center in a post on Facebook. "Beyond these walls, Ken and Marilyn were true pillars of Thurmont, deeply woven into the fabric of this small town and the hearts of the people in it. The impact they leave behind is immeasurable."