2 arrested on sex offense charges while trying to board flights at Dulles International Airport

Authorities arrested two men on felony sex offense charges as they tried to board flights at Dulles International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say Kadian Andre Mitchell, 42, of Alexandria, Virginia and Alexander Mercado Amaya, 31, of Gaithersburg, Maryland were taken into custody.

Officials say Mitchell is wanted on felony second-degree rape charges, and Amaya is wanted on felony second-degree degree sex offense and fourth-degree degree sex offense charges.

Mitchell was attempting to board a flight to Panama. Amaya was living in the U.S. illegally and was tyring to board a flight to El Salvador.

"Customs and Border Protection is pleased that our unique border security mission helps our law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims by capturing wanted fugitives, especially subjects wanted on serious sex offenses," said Kim Der-Yeghiayan, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C., in a statement.