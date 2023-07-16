2 arrested in Glen Burnie bank robbery

Police say two men were arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Glen Burnie over the weekend.

Around 11 a.m. on July 15, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Wells Fargo bank at 6708 Ritchie Highway.

According to police, two suspects that were initially described as a man and possibly a woman went into the bank and robbed at least one teller while brandishing a firearm.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money both suspects fled the bank on foot. Witnesses told police that the suspects then hopped on a moped and drove off on Ordnance Road towards Pennington Avenue.

Detectives later discovered that both suspects were male.

Baltimore City police officers spotted the suspects in the 1500 block of Hanover Street. At that time, police were able to take one of the suspects into custody. The second suspect fled into a home on Hanover Street and after a brief search was taken into custody.

Police were able to recover all of the stolen money and item and both suspects were positively identified and charged.

No one was injured in the incident. The suspects were identified as 35-year-old Frank Edward Williams and 44-year-old Bernard Albert Turner.

The suspects remain in police custody.