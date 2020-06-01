2 arrested after vandalizing Florida home of former officer charged with George Floyd's murder, deputies say

article

Two women were arrested after vandalizing the Florida home of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder after kneeling on George Floyd's neck for minutes, deputies say.

Arrest reports from the Orange County Sheriff's Office show that 18-year-old Katelin Benoit and 20-year-old Kimberly Guzman were arrested on Friday after tossing paint onto the front door of Derek Chauvin's Windermere home.

Chauvin is a Minneapolis police officer who has a second home in Central Florida.

He and three other officers have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department after video showed him kneeling on George Floyd's neck for multiple minutes. He is in police custody, as he is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other officers have yet to be charged.

The death of Floyd has sparked demonstrations across the country as people speak out against decades of police brutality and racism, demanding reform. Thousands have been arrested just over the last few days and at least five people have been killed.

Advertisement

RELATED: Protests across the country, including in Central Florida, demand justice in the name of George Floyd

The deputies who arrested Benoit and Guzman found paint cans inside their vehicle and one of them even had paint on her leg.

Stay with FOX 35 Orlando for continuing coverage on the George Floyd protests across the nation.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando