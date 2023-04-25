2 arrested after Stafford Co. deputies find drugs while investigating prank phone call: sheriff

Authorities say two people were arrested after deputies who were investigating a prank phone call at a Stafford County motel found controlled substances inside the alleged caller’s room.

The incident happened April 21 at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of Warrenton Road in Fredericksburg.

Dispatchers say they received two calls from the same number at the motel. The first was a hang-up and the second advised someone had a gun.

Deputies responded but left after they spoke with 39-year-old Brian Lee who denied making the calls. Only a minute after leaving, deputies returned to the motel after they say they received another call from Lee.

Kemonta Johnson (l) Brian Lee (r) Stafford County Sheriffs Office

This time officials say several more people were in the room and suspected controlled substances were spotted out in the open. One of the men in the room, who was identified as Kemonta Johnson, 32, of Hague, and who was wanted in Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant, was taken into custody.

Authorities say Lee admitted to making the prank call and to trying to flush controlled substances down the toilet.

Both were taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail. Lee faces possession of a controlled substance, destroying evidence, falsely summoning law enforcement, and possession of paraphernalia charges.

Johnson was served on his outstanding warrant and was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is continuing.