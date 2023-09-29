2 arrested after fentanyl, cocaine, ghost gun seized in Hagerstown: police

Authorities say two people were arrested after illegal drugs and weapons, including a ghost gun, were seized during an operation in Hagerstown.

Agents with the Washington County Narcotics Task Force say they discovered fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana when they executed a search and seizure warrant in the 200 block of Summer Street on September 27.

Two handguns, including one ghost gun, were also confiscated. Ghost guns are homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often bought without a background check.

Police arrested and charged 43-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Resseger and 36-year-old Krista Janele Adams during the raid.