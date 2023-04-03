2-alarm fire tears through apartment complex in Largo

A massive two-alarm fire tore through a three-story garden apartment complex Monday in Prince George's County.

The Prince George's County Fire Department said the fire ignited inside the apartment building in Largo located along Harry Truman Drive. The emergency call came in at 7:04 p.m.

Fire Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. The flames broke out after incense were left burning on a balcony.

SkyFox video shows the flames coming through the roof.

PGFD said 12 units in the complex have been damaged. The fire was put out by 9:30 p.m., but firefighters and first responders are still at the scene monitoring hot spots.

No injuries were reported.



