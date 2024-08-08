2-alarm fire forces evacuation of Montgomery County apartment complex

Dozens of firefighters evacuated the residents of a Montgomery County apartment complex after a two-alarm fire broke out early Thursday morning.

At least 75 firefighters used ladders to help occupants of the three-story garden apartment on Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the bulk of the fire on the first floor of the complex has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.