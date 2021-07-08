2-alarm fire damages homes in Frederick

Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in Frederick Thursday morning that left at least two homes damaged.

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 2200 block of Wetherburne Way.

SKYFOX was on the scene and showed damaged to the roofs of at least two homes. At least one of the homes suffered more serious damage.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.