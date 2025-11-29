2-alarm Fairfax house fire leaves 1 person critically injured, multiple hurt including firefighter

article

The Brief Fire crews responded to a 2-alarm house fire on Guinea Road in the Kings Park West area. Two occupants were rescued; three civilians and one firefighter were taken to the hospital. One civilian suffered life-threatening injuries, while the firefighter and two others had non-life-threatening injuries.



A 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County sent three civilians and one firefighter to the hospital on Saturday, including one person with life-threatening injuries. Fire crews brought the flames under control after rescuing two occupants from the home.

Firefighters rescued two people from the burning home before the fire was brought under control.

What we know:

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 5400 block of Guinea Road in the Kings Park West neighborhood for a 2-alarm house fire. The department said two occupants were rescued from the home as crews worked to contain the flames.

According to fire officials, three civilians and one firefighter were transported to area hospitals. Two civilians and the firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while one civilian was reported to have life-threatening injuries.

The City of Fairfax Fire Department assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.