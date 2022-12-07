2-alarm DC apartment fire leaves man dead

One person is dead after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 20th Street.

Firefighters found flames on both floors of the four unit vacant building. The fire also reached the rear porches and attic.

The victim, an adult male, was initially pulled from the building and hospitalized. He died from his injuries later in the morning.

Investigators have not determined a cause for the fire.