2 16-year-olds arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County

Two teenagers from D.C. are charged in an armed carjacking that happened on Thursday in Prince George's County.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, officers responded around 1:40 a.m. to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover.

Once there, they learned from the victims that there in the area to use an ATM, when they were carjacked at gunpoint by multiple suspects.

Police said the suspects also stole property from the victims. The suspects then fled the scene in the stolen car and white Kia Optima that they had arrived in.

Later in the day, around 11:45 a.m., police noticed the Kia Optima and stopped it in the 4700 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights.

Police said the Kia had been reported stolen on Tuesday in a neighboring jurisdiction, but did not specify where.

The two 16-year-old suspects were taken into custody at the scene. Police said both are being charged as adults, but did not identify them.

Police say some stolen property was also recovered during the arrest.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-3788.t.