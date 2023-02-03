13-year-old student brings loaded gun into Prince George’s County middle school classroom: police

Authorities are investigating after they say a 13-year-old student brought a loaded handgun into a Prince George's County middle school classroom.

Officers say they were called to William Wirt Middle School in the Hyattsville area around 11:40 a.m. Thursday after a student alerted school security to the situation.

Investigators say the boy was identified and told police he took the loaded handgun into a classroom and put it inside a drawer. The gun was recovered. No injuries were reported.

In a letter to the school community, principal Rhonda Simley said the student will be "disciplined accordingly."

"The safety of our students is our top priority," Simley's letter continued. "Please assist in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by discussing with your child acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate. Discuss with your child the consequences, such as expulsion, for bringing weapons or anything that resembles a weapon to school."

The investigation is continuing.