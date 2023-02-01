3 teens arrested for Kia theft: police

Two 14-year-old males and one 15-year-old male were arrested Tuesday evening for stealing a Kia, according to Price George's County Police Department.

Around 10:45 p.m., police stopped the stolen Kia in the 2800 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. Police say the Kia had been reported stolen in a neighboring jurisdiction.

Police say a USB charging cord was recovered in the car, which detectives said they believed was used to start the Kia.

A USB charger was found in the stolen Kia. Photo via Prince George's Police Department.

Kia and Hyundai models made between 2010 and 2021 without a push button to start can be hot-wired with only a USB cable and a screwdriver, a trend that's been shared on social media.

Police encouraged owners of Kias and Hyundais to remove charger cords from their vehicles, and to consider purchasing theft prevention devices such as a brake pedal club or alarm.