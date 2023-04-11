$1M Powerball lottery ticket sold in Frederick County

Someone in Frederick County has landed a $1 million prize in a recent Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was drawn on Saturday and it is unclaimed as of Monday.

The ticket was sold at the Sheetz located at 3842 Burkittsville Road in Knoxville.

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the lottery’s mobile apps . Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com .