19-year-old shot in Hagerstown mall parking lot; suspect arrested by police

Authorities have arrested a man they say shot a 19-year-old during an argument in a Hagerstown mall parking lot. Officers say 21-year-old Matthew Steven Lookabaugh was arrested and faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder and several gun related charges in connection with the shooting.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Matthew Steven Lookabaugh (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say it happened June 8 around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Valley Mall. Officers believe Lookabaugh and a juvenile were involved in an argument with the 19-year-old male victim when Lookabaugh pulled out a gun and shot him.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The victim made his way into the Dicks Sporting Goods store where police found him and provided aid until medical personnel arrived.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.