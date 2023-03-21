19-year-old sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening ex-girlfriend

A 19-year-old D.C. resident was sentenced Monday to 30 months in prison for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.

According to court documents, the 19-year-old texted his then 17-year-old ex-girlfriend texts for four months after their relationship ended, saying he was going to kill her and then himself.

He also sent sexually explicit videos of his ex-girlfriend to her mother, one of her co-workers and one of her friends.

The ex-girlfriend's family obtained a civil protection order, though the ex-boyfriend continued to attempt to contact her.

The 19-year-old was arrested in June of 2022, and he pleaded guilty in December of 2022. Judge Tonya S. Chutkan also ordered three years of supervised release in addition to the prison term and for him to stay away from the victim.