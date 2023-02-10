19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Prince George's County

A man was found dead in a car suffering from gunshot wounds early Friday morning in Prince George's County.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Swann Rd around 6:40 a.m. for a shooting.

A man was located in a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police later identified the victim as 19-year-old Tolonzo Stephon Rhodes of Washington, D.C.

Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Police detectives at 301-516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.