19-year-old charged with first- and second-degree murder in Maryland

Maryland State Police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the fatal shooting of an adult male on Monday in Wicomico County.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old, Bisheri Damond Jacobs. Jacobs has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and accessory after the fact to first- and second-degree murder.

Authorities say Jacobs was arrested on Wednesday at his residence. He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.



This continues to be an active investigation.

