19-year-old arrested in deadly Wheaton shooting

An arrest has been made in a Wheaton-area shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead and put nearby schools on lockdown Tuesday.

Montgomery County Police say 19-year-old Erik Aguilar of Silver Spring has been charged with the first-degree murder of Marvin Alexander Mendoza.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Victim in deadly Wheaton shooting identified

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, emergency officials received a call about a shooting in the 2000 block of Blueridge Avenue. Several officers responded and found Mendoza dead from a gunshot wound.

The chaos caused a shelter-in-place order to go into effect for students and staff at Arcola Elementary School and Odessa Shannon Middle School.

Following the investigation, detectives developed Aguilar as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Aguilar was arrested Thursday, August 12, in Montgomery County and is being held without bond.

Police say this remains an active and ongoing homicide investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: