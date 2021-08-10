Deadly Wheaton shooting prompts elementary school lockdown; police looking for 4 suspects

Arcola Elementary School is locked down as police search for four suspects who were seen fleeing the area following a deadly shooting on Blueridge Avenue in Wheaton.

Montgomery County police have not released any suspect information, nor have they identified the victim, saying only that he is a male.

They believe the shooting - which was reported around 8:56 a.m. - is an isolated incident.

This is a breaking news update – FOX 5 will have additional details as they become available.