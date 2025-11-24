19-year-old arrested on child pornography charges

The Brief Rahman Mawardy, 19, was arrested for possessing child pornography after Fairfax police searched his home. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a secured bond. George Mason University, where Mawardy is a student, has banned him from campus after learning of the charges.



Fairfax police took 19-year-old Rahman Mawardy into custody earlier this month, charging him with 29 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Police arrested Mawardy after searching his home on the 10300 block of Beaumont St. on Nov. 19.

He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a secured bond of $5,000.

Mawardy is enrolled as a student at George Mason University.

Paola Duran, a spokesperson for the college, told FOX 5 that, since they became aware of the charges against Mawardy, he has been prohibited from entering campus property until further notice.