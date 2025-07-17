19 vehicles broken into inside Arlington parking garage: police

Roughly 19 vehicles were broken into inside an Arlington parking garage overnight.

Police responded to the 2500 block of 9th Road S. around 7:37 a.m. on July 17. Police were called for a late report of destruction of property. Upon arrival, it was determined that during the overnight hours, approximately 19 vehicles inside a parking garage were broken into, including some by force.

According to police, some of the vehicles were rummaged through, and personal property was stolen from some of the vehicles. The victim's vehicles vary in make and model. There is no suspect description at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.



