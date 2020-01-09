18-year-old shot, killed in Northwest DC; police looking for white SUV

D.C. police are investigating a shooting in Northwest that left an 18-year-old dead late Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of 7th Street NW at around 11:30 p.m. when they heard the sound of gunshots.

Officers located Malick Cisse suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are looking for a white SUV in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.