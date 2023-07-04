18-year-old facing several charges after car set on fire in Hagerstown

A Hagerstown man has been charged after investigators say he set a car on fire last weekend.

Just before 3 a.m. on June 25, Hagerstown Police and Fire Departments responded to a reported vehicle fire in the 200 block of Frederick Street and discovered a fire inside a 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser. Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to the nearby home.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called in to conduct an investigation. Following interviews and a review of surveillance video, Deputy State Fire Marshals were able to identify 18-year-old Jaden William Kline as a suspect.

Kline later admitted in an interview that he intentionally took combustible items from a separate Toyota Land Cruiser, put them in the involved Toyota Land Cruiser and set them on fire using a cigarette lighter.

Deputy State Fire Marshals took Kline into custody on July 4. He was charged with malicious burning first-degree, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, rogue and vagabond and theft less than $100.

Kline was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.