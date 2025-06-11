18-year-old hits, kills woman, after traveling double speed limit and running red light: police

A Woodbridge teen has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after traveling at more than double the posted speed limit in an active work zone at the time of a fatal collision.

The driver has been identified as 18-year-old Wania Mussarat Shaikh. She is being held without bond.

According to the crash investigation, the driver of the 2021 Toyota Highlander was involved in the fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of Minnieville Rd. and Summit School Rd. in Woodbridge on May 27, 2025. The investigation revealed Shaikh was traveling at more than double the posted speed limit in an active work zone at the time of the collision.

The vehicle proceeded into the intersection against a red traffic signal before striking the other vehicle, a 2020 Honda Accord. Officials say the driver of that vehicle, 45-year-old Seema Rizvi was killed.

The court date is pending at this time.