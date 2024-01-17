18-year-old charged in 2 Montgomery County carjackings; more suspects wanted

An 18-year-old has been charged in two carjackings in Montgomery County, police say.

Joseph De La Paz was arrested for the two incidents that occurred in November 2023.

The first carjacking took place around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 7. Montgomery County police officers were called to the 3100 block of McMahon Road for a report of a carjacking.

Police said a female victim was at the trunk of her 2013 Nissan Sentra when five men who were all wearing black clothing and black ski masks came up to her. The victim said one of the suspects pointed a gun at her and demanded the car keys to the Sentra.

The victim also stated that one of the other suspects displayed a knife and poked her with it. The suspects also demanded the victims’ cellphone. She complied and they drove away in the Sentra.

Then, around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 8, officers from the Rockville City Police Department responded to the area of Leonard Court for another report of an armed carjacking.

There, a woman told police she was parked in her 2017 Honda Pilot when she was approached by three young Black men wearing all dark clothing and masks. Two of the suspects approached the driver's side and displayed handguns, while the third suspect approached the passenger side of the vehicle.

The suspects demanded that the victim drive them to her bank but the victim ran away and called police and the suspects drove away in the Pilot.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified De La Paz as one of the suspects.

On Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for De La Paz. He was taken into custody and brought to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he was charged with multiple counts of armed carjacking, armed robbery, assault, theft and firearm-related charges.

He is currently being held on bond. Detectives are continuing to search for additional suspects.