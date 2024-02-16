18-year-old arrested for multiple armed robberies in Northwest DC

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man for multiple armed robberies that occurred in Northwest.

Police say on Thursday, February 15, at approximately 8:22 a.m., an officer arrested 18-year-old Kwesi Pyne of Takoma Park, Maryland, after responding to the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for the report of a suspicious person carrying a firearm. As the officer approached Pyne, he fled from the officer and attempted to discard a handgun. The officer was able to apprehend him in the 1300 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. The handgun was recovered.

Pyne was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity of ammunition feeding device.

According to police, Pyne was also charged with the below offenses:

Armed carjacking that occurred on October 30, 2023, in the 600 block of Randolph Street, Northwest.

Armed robbery that occurred on January 10, 2024, in the 3800 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

Armed robbery that occurred on January 24, 2024, in the 500 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest.

Armed robbery that occurred on January 29, 2024, in the 2000 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

Armed robbery that occurred on February 2, 2024, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest.

Assault with intent to rob while armed that occurred on February 7, 2024, in the 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest.

Armed robbery that occurred on February 7, 2024, in the 3400 block of Brown Street, Northwest.

Armed robbery that occurred on February 12, 2024, in the 3200 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest.