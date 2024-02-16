18-year-old arrested for multiple armed robberies in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man for multiple armed robberies that occurred in Northwest.
Police say on Thursday, February 15, at approximately 8:22 a.m., an officer arrested 18-year-old Kwesi Pyne of Takoma Park, Maryland, after responding to the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for the report of a suspicious person carrying a firearm. As the officer approached Pyne, he fled from the officer and attempted to discard a handgun. The officer was able to apprehend him in the 1300 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. The handgun was recovered.
Pyne was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity of ammunition feeding device.
According to police, Pyne was also charged with the below offenses:
- Armed carjacking that occurred on October 30, 2023, in the 600 block of Randolph Street, Northwest.
- Armed robbery that occurred on January 10, 2024, in the 3800 block of 5th Street, Northwest.
- Armed robbery that occurred on January 24, 2024, in the 500 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest.
- Armed robbery that occurred on January 29, 2024, in the 2000 block of 15th Street, Northwest.
- Armed robbery that occurred on February 2, 2024, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest.
- Assault with intent to rob while armed that occurred on February 7, 2024, in the 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest.
- Armed robbery that occurred on February 7, 2024, in the 3400 block of Brown Street, Northwest.
- Armed robbery that occurred on February 12, 2024, in the 3200 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest.
