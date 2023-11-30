18-year-old arrested, charged with sexually assaulting fellow student at Gar-Field High School

A student at Gar-Field High School was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a fellow student back in October.

Police say they began investigating a sexual assault that happened at Gar-Field Senior High School in Woodbridge on October 18.

A female student under the age of 18 and 18-year-old Lamine Mellouk were in a restroom together when Mellouk allegedly sexually assaulted the female student. After the two separated, the female student told a family member about the incident, who contacted police.

Mellouk was charged on November 27 with misdemeanor sexual battery.

The school sent the following letter to parents and guardians:

I am writing to inform you that the Prince William County Police Department will be releasing information about a sexual assault charge being brought against one of our students. The alleged assault occurred at our school last month and has been under investigation. The incident was reported to the police when we were made aware.

As always, I encourage you to talk with your students, and should they ever feel unsafe at school or witness any concerning event, they should report it to you or a trusted adult as soon as possible. Please contact the office at any time if you have questions or concerns.