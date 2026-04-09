18-year-old accused of groping classmates at Fairfax High School found guilty on 9 counts

The Brief A Fairfax County high school student accused of groping classmates at Fairfax High School has been found guilty. 18-year-old Israel Flores Ortiz was convicted on nine counts of assault and battery. He was found not guilty on three counts, and one was dropped.



An 18-year-old student accused of groping classmates at Fairfax High School has been found guilty on nine counts.

He was originally charged with 13, but was found not guilty on three counts, and one was dropped.

The backstory:

The individual convicted in this case is 18-year-old Israel Flores Ortiz.

On March 5, the City of Fairfax Police were alerted by Fairfax High School about reports of multiple assaults at Fairfax High School.

Their investigation revealed that an adult male student assaulted numerous girls at his school. Police issued an arrest warrant and Flores Ortiz turned himself in on March 7.

READ MORE: Illegal immigrant accused of sexual assault at Fairfax High School in court Thursday

After the arrest, additional victims came forward and further investigation led police to file four additional counts of assault and battery.

Immigration status:

The Department of Homeland Security says Flores Ortiz is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who came to the U.S. in 2024. ICE says it's filed a detainer on Flores Ortiz.

In a statement to FOX 5, the Department of Homeland Security said, "We are calling on Fairfax County to honor our detainer to ensure this violent criminal is removed from our country so he can never claim another victim again."

What's next:

The sentencing hearing for Flores Ortiz is set for April 21.