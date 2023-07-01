Expand / Collapse search

18 vehicles damaged in early morning warehouse in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - Officials arrived to the area of 00 block of Le Way near McWhirt Loop at 1:30 a.m. in response to a report of a fire Saturday morning.

Upon arrival multiple vehicles and a single story industrial warehouse were on fire. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in under an hour. A total of 18 vehicles and one all terrain vehicle were damaged.

No reported occupants at the time of the fire, and no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
 

