17 year old steals moped at gunpoint, flees police in DC

D.C. police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint and took his moped in Northwest.

Police responded to the 4500 block of New Hampshire Avenue on Thursday, October 24, around 11:15 a.m., for the report of a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that multiple suspects forced a victim off of his moped at gunpoint and took property from the victim. Police say the suspects fled the scene on the victim’s moped.

Officers located the suspects and the stolen moped in the 6400 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast, and attempted to stop them. The suspects attempted to flee, but one was apprehended by officers. The other suspects fled the scene on mopeds.

The suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old teenage boy of Northeast, D.C. He was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, fleeing from law enforcement on a motor vehicle, no permit, reckless driving, and receiving stolen property.

