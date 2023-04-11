17-year-old killed in Woodbridge car crash

A 17-year-old is dead after a car crash in Prince William County.

The crash happened Sunday just before 8:20 a.m. on Featherstone Road near Walnut Street in Woodbridge.

Police said the teen was driving eastbound along the 1200 block of Featherstone and attempted to pass another vehicle when he lost control, left the roadway, and struck a building.

The car rolled over onto its roof, authorities say. No other vehicles were involved. Investigators believe he was speeding when the crash happened.

The teen was transported a nearby hospital where he died later that night.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.