17-year-old killed in double shooting on Wheeler Road identified, police say

Authorities have identified a 17-year-old who was shot and killed Monday in a double shooting in Southeast, D.C.

Police say Xavier Spruill of Baltimore arrived at a D.C. hospital around 7:40 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Spruill and a second person were shot in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road earlier that night. Spruill later died from his injuries. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Spruill’s murder. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or anonymous text at 50411.