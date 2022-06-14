17-year-old shot, killed in double shooting in Southeast DC

Authorities say a 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday night in Southeast, D.C.

The shooting happened around 8:17 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road.

The deceased teen has been identified as Xavier Spruill of Baltimore, MD.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A second man was also shot and was transported to the hospital.

No suspects or motives have been reported at this time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE