17-year-old shot, killed in double shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday night in Southeast, D.C.
The shooting happened around 8:17 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road.
The deceased teen has been identified as Xavier Spruill of Baltimore, MD.
A second man was also shot and was transported to the hospital.
No suspects or motives have been reported at this time.