Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old shot, killed in double shooting in Southeast DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:57PM
News
FOX 5 DC

Man shot, killed in double shooting in Southeast, DC

Authorities say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting happened around 8:17 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road.

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday night in Southeast, D.C.

The shooting happened around 8:17 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road.

The deceased teen has been identified as Xavier Spruill of Baltimore, MD.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Image 1 of 4

 

A second man was also shot and was transported to the hospital.

No suspects or motives have been reported at this time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE