15-year-old pleads guilty in deadly Maryland fair assault
FREDERICK, Md. - A 15-year-old accused of fatally punching a man at a Maryland agricultural fair has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said a judge decided Wednesday to keep the teen’s case in juvenile court.
The Frederick News-Post reports prosecutors indicated they would agree to his release upon completion of a Department of Juvenile Services assessment program.
The teenager is accused of attacking 59-year-old John Weed at The Great Frederick Fair in September.
A judge will decide in May whether the teen will be released while completing the program.