15-year-old pleads guilty in deadly Maryland fair assault

A 15-year-old accused of fatally punching a man at a Maryland agricultural fair has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said a judge decided Wednesday to keep the teen’s case in juvenile court.

The Frederick News-Post reports prosecutors indicated they would agree to his release upon completion of a Department of Juvenile Services assessment program.

The teenager is accused of attacking 59-year-old John Weed at The Great Frederick Fair in September.

A judge will decide in May whether the teen will be released while completing the program.