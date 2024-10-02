17 year old dead, 2 teens injured after a vehicle collided with light pole in Maryland

A fatal vehicle collision left one teen girl dead and two other teens injured in Montgomery County.

Police responded to the intersection of Norwood Road and Nesbitt Farm Lane for the report of a serious collision on Wednesday, October 2, around 8 a.m. According to police, a vehicle collided with a wooden light pole.

Montgomery County police say a 17-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 17-year-old occupants, a boy and a girl have been transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Montgomery County Public School officials have confirmed that the three teens involved in the fatal collision are Sherwood High School students.

"We are saddened by the news and are providing support to students, staff and families affected by this tragic event," Liliana López

Public Information Officer of MCPS said.

Neighbors across the street from the crash scene on Norwood Road told FOX 5 they have had complaints about the dangers of the road for decades.

Joy Turner's parents built the home in 1955, and she has lived there ever since.

"Even back then, this was a dangerous road and curve. There have been numerous accidents coming around this curve," she said.

Turner said her heart hurts knowing a teenager lost their life.

"The jaws of life were used, you could see the doors were pulled off, the roof was pulled off. It was terrible. And it's one of those images that lasts for a very long time in your mind," Turner said. "It breaks my heart because somebody isn't going home to their mom, and I'm a mom, it is heartbreaking that this could be mitigated in someway. I am not sure how, but there has to be something that has to be done."

Next door, Ronald Parrott said he was just getting ready for the day when the crash happened.

"I was awakened by a bump - BUMP! And I jumped up and saw the car over there and then the road got crowded. Policemen, the fire department, all that stuff," Parrott said, adding that he has lived in his home since 1968 and has concerns about the curve as well.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it is not clear if speed or slick streets were factors in the crash - MCPD's collision reconstruction unit is investigating.

According to MDOT and MCDOT, the road - MD 182 - is a state highway but the portion where the crash occurred is maintained by Montgomery County.

MDOT tells FOX 5 they will conduct a post-crash assessment within two weeks and do not have any record of any fatalities or serious injury crashes in this particular area over the last six years.