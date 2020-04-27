17-year-old DC boy among latest to die from COVID-19 in the District

A 17-year-old D.C. boy is among the latest lives to be claimed in the District due to the coronavirus.

City officials say the deaths of six people, including the teen, were recorded Sunday bringing the total number of those who have died to 185.

In addition, officials say 51 new positive coronavirus cases were reported Sunday raising the District’s total to 3,892.

Bowser noted that the city has not yet begun to see a period of decline in coronavirus cases. A 14 day downward trajectory in positive cases would be required in order to begin the first phase of reopening the District.

Bowser said on Monday that former first lady Michelle Obama will help reach out to D.C.’s vulnerable populations regarding COVID-19 symptoms and free testing that is available. The mayor said radio ads and robocalls featuring the former first lady will begin this week. Other vulnerable city residents will receive mailings that outlines information regarding the coronavirus.

