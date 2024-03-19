17-year-old arrested in Alexandria, 4th suspect in Philadelphia bus stop shooting

The final suspect wanted for a bus stop shooting in Philadelphia has been arrested in Alexandria.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force and members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old, the fourth suspect involved in a shooting incident at a Septa bus stop on March 6 that left eight teenage students injured.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Asir Boone. Boone was wanted for attempted murder, firearms violations, and related charges in relation to the shooting incident in the 7300 block of Rising Sun Avenue. A warrant for Boone was issued on March 12 and immediately delegated to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia.

Officials arrived at an apartment in the 700 block of Seaton Avenue in Alexandria around 12:15 p.m., where they had reason to believe Boone was hiding with a woman who had ties to Philadelphia.

Upon entering the apartment, investigators located Boone, who complied with commands and was taken into custody without incident. He was then transported to the Alexandria Police Department for processing.

"I hope this final arrest brings some comfort to the student victims of this senseless crime. No child should have to fear for their safety while receiving an education and I hope these arrests can subside that fear," said Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.