17-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun, marijuana to Prince George's County high school

A 17-year-old Prince George's County high school student has been arrested and charged as an adult for bringing a loaded gun and marijuana onto school property, according to police.

The incident occurred on Monday around 10 a.m. at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine. A staff member located the gun in the nurse’s office bathroom shortly after the student exited the bathroom.

School officials notified the School Resource Officer who recovered the weapon. Marijuana was also recovered from the arrested student’s bookbag.

He is charged with possession of a handgun on school property, possession of a handgun by a minor, handgun on person and a drug-related charge.