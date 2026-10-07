$16,000 fine against DC mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George tossed out by Board of Elections

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The Brief The D.C. Board of Elections tossed out a $16,000 fine against mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George's campaign. The fine was issued just days before the Democratic primary election was held. In a statement, Lewis George said she was gratified by the decision and is looking forward to the November election.



The D.C. Board of Elections dismissed a $16,000 fine against the campaign for the leading mayoral candidate, Janeese Lewis George, saying it found no evidence that any campaign finance laws were violated.

What we know:

The fine was initially issued on June 12 by the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance (OCF), just four days before the Democratic primary election was held. The OFC order alleged that Lewis George's campaign improperly coordinated with unions leading up to the primary.

The OFC cited four separate $4,000 penalties for making expenditures above spending limits, accepting contributions above limits, failing to comply with Fair Election requirements and making expenditures for a prohibited purpose.

READ MORE | Janeese Lewis George campaign fined $16K days before DC mayoral primary

A central piece of the investigation was whether union employees working on the campaign while on union payroll constituted illegal coordination with outside supporting groups.

According to Lewis George's campaign, the Board of Elections determined that the OFC lacked the necessary evidence to support its findings of improper coordination with labor unions, PACs or other committees. Her campaign argued that the OFC order violated D.C. procedural requirements, contained false statements about its own investigation and misrepresented campaign statements.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Lewis George said she was gratified by the decision and looks forward to the election in November.

"We said in June that the order was a politically motivated, reckless, and factually inaccurate attempt to derail our campaign just four days before the primary election, and today’s BOE decision affirms our position," her campaign said in a statement.

George went on to win the Democratic primary despite the fine and is currently running to succeed Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is stepping down after more than a decade in office.

"D.C. voters deserve a fair election process that inspires confidence and where all rules are consistently and fairly enforced," her campaign said in a statement.