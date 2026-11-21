article

The Brief Shots fired near Shirlington Road and 25th Street South in Arlington damaged a residential building's door frame and an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported in the late-evening incident, according to Arlington County police. Investigators are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact police or Arlington County Crime Solvers.



Police are investigating after gunfire damaged a residential building and a parked vehicle in Arlington during a late-evening shooting.

What we know:

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers are investigating a late-evening shots fired incident near the intersection of Shirlington Road and 25th Street South.

Police said bullets damaged the door frame of a residential building along with an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any suspect description, potential motive or details on what led up to the gunfire, and no arrests have been announced.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video related to the case is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department's Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or by email at ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).