Shots fired in Arlington damages residential building and unoccupied car; no injuries reported
ARLINGTON, Va. - Police are investigating after gunfire damaged a residential building and a parked vehicle in Arlington during a late-evening shooting.
What we know:
According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers are investigating a late-evening shots fired incident near the intersection of Shirlington Road and 25th Street South.
Police said bullets damaged the door frame of a residential building along with an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released any suspect description, potential motive or details on what led up to the gunfire, and no arrests have been announced.
What you can do:
Anyone with information or video related to the case is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department's Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or by email at ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This article was written using information from the Arlington County Police Department.