The Brief A man pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend outside her workplace in Fairfax County in 2025. The plea deal sparked outrage in court. A family friend of the victim admonished prosecutors for not taking the case to trial for first-degree murder.



A judge accepted a plea deal Thursday for a man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend outside her workplace in Fairfax County. The decision sparked outrage in court.

What we know:

Under the deal, 43-year-old Musa Kargbo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the death of 26-year-old Isha Koroma. The charge carries five to 40 years in prison.

A family friend who said Koroma was like a sister said the plea deal is not justice. She admonished prosecutors for not taking the case to trial for first-degree murder.

In court, the judge explained that the charges are at the discretion of the prosecutors.

The backstory:

According to court evidence, On Nov. 7, 2025, Kargbo fatally stabbed his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Koroma, just steps away from her job in the 3900 block of Terrace Drive in Annandale. She worked as an in-house ABA therapist.

In court on Thursday, prosecutors laid out their case, saying that blood, DNA evidence and forensic evidence, including Flock cameras, connected Kargbo to the deadly stabbing.

Koroma was stabbed 36 times in her face, head, neck and hands. Prosecutors said she had broken off the relationship with Kargbo, who is married and was engaged to another man.

What they're saying:

"The fact that the law is becoming more lenient to the criminals than the victims is concerning. I don't get it," said Koroma’s friend, Hannah Beyan.

"The prosecutors believe that it’s better to go for second degree, which gives them a confirmation that he was going to serve time, than to go for trial, which would then leave the ruling with the jury, and they weren't willing to take that risk," Beyan added.

Koroma's family lives in Sierra Leone, and have not seen her body or been able to visit where she was laid to rest.

"The fact that you don’t have a say to what happens to the individual that committed this crime, that hurts, and that’s something the family has to live with for the rest of their life," Beyan said.

"Prosecutors met multiple times with many of Ms. Koroma’s loved ones over the course of this case, including her father, who is grateful we have guaranteed a murder conviction for the brutal death of his daughter. This is a terrible crime that should never have happened, and that is why we secured a homicide conviction today on the indicted charge and why we intend to seek the maximum possible sentence." Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said.

The case was supposed to go to trial in January. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 19, 2027, at 2 p.m.