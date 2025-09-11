Director Kash Patel says FBI investigating 16-year-old suspect in Colorado school shooting

article

The Brief FBI Director Kash Patel says his agency is investigating a Colorado school shooting that left two students injured. The alleged gunman was confirmed dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities are working to determine a motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.



FBI Director Kash Patel says the agency is continuing to investigate the background of the teen accused of shooting up a high school in Colorado on Wednesday.

The alleged gunman died from a self-inflicted injury, officials say.

What we know:

Authorities identified the shooter as 16-year-old Desmond Holly. He is accused of shooting two other students at Evergreen High School in Denver around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Holly then allegedly shot himself and later died. One of his victims remains in critical condition, according to officials.

What's being done:

Now, the investigation into what motivated Holly's attack is underway.

Director Patel said in a post on X Thursday afternoon that the FBI Denver team "continues to work with our partners regarding the investigation of the shooting at Evergreen High School yesterday afternoon in Colorado." He added that the FBI has "deployed our evidence response team and other specialty resources as part of our response to this incident."

The shooting is also being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office—first to respond to the scene and found the shooter within five minutes of arriving.

Over 100 police officers from the surrounding area also rushed to the school to offer help, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said.

What we don't know:

The motive in the shooting remains under investigation. The suspect's property is being investigated by authorities.

Patel says the FBI will continue to work with its partner agencies and will released additional information as it becomes available.