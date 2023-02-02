16-year-old shot in Germantown in critical condition

A 16-year-old is in critical condition in the hospital after police say he was shot Thursday in a Germantown neighborhood.

The shooting happened along Demetrias Way near Wisteria Drive, police said, near several townhouses in the Churchill Village South community.

Montgomery County police said around 4:15 p.m. officers responded to the neighborhood in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way for a report of a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim had to be transported to a local hospital.

Police said they saw two possible suspects running from the area of the shooting. However, there is no one in custody.

The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.




